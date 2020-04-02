READ THEM: Netanyahu Issues New Rules To Fight Corona In Israel





At his usual time of 9:00 p.m., Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu issued a series of new edicts to the general public of Israel during a public speech that he made together with high ranking officials from the Health Ministry.

The new edicts include some positive news for Israelis as it was announced that the treasury will be issuing stipends for families with children for Pesach in the amount of 500 NIS per child. Additionally, elderly citizens will receive an additional 500 NIS on their monthly stipend.

The boldest of the new regulations issued stated that all people leaving their homes for whatever reason must wear something cover their faces, either a mask or an improvised cover such as a scarf.

Currently, there are not enough masks in the entire country to supply the entire population. Therefore people should improvise a mask using a scarf or other material if they do not have a mask readily available.

Another edict was the limiting of traffic in and out of Bnei Brak as well as other areas severely affected by the disease. “Inside Bnei Brak residents may go and come within accordance to the previous regulations sated by the Health Ministry But entering and exiting will be severely limited. I know that this is difficult, but it is for the good of the residents, not just for your health, but for the lives of all Israeli citizens.”

Netanyahu added: “While the Chareidi population has begun to internalize well the danger that this disease possesses, there are still areas that the disease spread twice as fast than it did in other areas. Therefore, we have decided to cut back to an absolute minimum entering and exiting from the city. We will also be separating those in quarantine to dedicated hotels.”

Another edict was that anyone arriving in Israel from now until further notice will have to enter quarantine into one of the Corona hotels.

Netanyahu then asked the populace to not travel at all for the Seder night. “You need to stay where you are with the people from your own nuclear family for Pesach. Anyone you are with now those are the people you are spending Pesach with.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







