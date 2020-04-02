NYPD: Officers Shoot, Wound Man Who Menaced Them With Knife





Two New York City police officers shot and wounded a man on Wednesday after he menaced them with a knife and what appeared to be a gun, police said.

A top police official said the shooting at 4 a.m. in the Bronx was a case of attempted “suicide by cop.”

Uniformed officers responded to a 911 call about a man with a knife and found a 55-year-old man holding a knife and what looked like a handgun, police said.

The man ignored orders to drop his weapons and instead approached the officers and menaced them, police said.

Two officers fired, striking the man in the torso, police said. The man was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition. His name was not immediately released. Charges against him were pending.

The two officers were taken to another hospital for observation and released.

A top police official told TV station NY1 that the man told officers he wanted to be shot to death by police. “When we spoke to him in the hospital as to what he was doing he said he was looking to commit suicide by police officer,” Chief of Department Terence Monahan told the TV station.

The Daily News reported that the gun was a black powder gun, an antique type of weapon.

(AP)







