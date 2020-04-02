COR Kosher Presents How to Kasher Your Kitchen for Pesach

With many of us kashering our homes for the first time in many years or for the first time at all, COR Kosher has come out with a series of videos that walk you through the ABCs of home kashering. Enjoy!
Kashering Sinks and Countertops:
Kashering Sinks and Countertops – COR from COR Kosher on Vimeo.
Kashering Electric Element Stovetops and Ovens:
Kashering Electric Element Stove-tops and Ovens – COR from COR Kosher on Vimeo.
Kashering Gas Stoves and Ovens:
Kashering Gas Stoves and Ovens – COR from COR Kosher on Vimeo.
Kashering Glass Stovetop:
Kashering Glass Stovetop – COR from COR Kosher on Vimeo.