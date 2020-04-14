Important Update From Misaskim For The Hundreds Of Aveilim Sitting Shiva After Pesach





In accordance with our daas Torah, Hagaon HaRav Yechezkel Roth shlita, aveilim should continue to sit separately, and nichum aveilim should continue to be by phone. However, Misaskim will be providing shiva chairs only, with the following guidelines.

1. All shiva chairs will need to be picked up Motzei Yom Tov between the hours of 9:15 PM and 11:00 PM, and brought back after shiva.

2. All neighborhoods will have a designated spot to pick up and drop off the shiva chairs, where representatives of aveilim will be able to pick up the shiva chairs.

3. If your neighborhood is not listed below, and you are in need of shiva chairs, please call the Misaskim hotline after Yom Tov at 718-854-4548.

4. In order to ensure the shiva chairs are returned, all shiva chairs will only be released with a refundable $25 cash deposit, per shiva chair, which will be returned in full immediately when shiva chairs are brought back.

5. Our volunteers will be manning the pickup spots. There is no authorization to release anything besides shiva chairs, so please refrain from asking volunteers to make exceptions.

6. All shiva chairs need to be returned on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, between the hours of 7:00 PM and 9:00 PM.

Pickup/Dropoff locations will be as follows:

● Crown Heights – 359 Troy Avenue

● Flatbush – 975 East 23rd Street

● Williamsburg – 65 Heyward Street

● Brooklyn, other than the above locations – 1829 54 Street

● Kiryas Yoel – 2 Lublin Way

● Lakewood – call 732 497 8873

● Monsey / New Square – 6 Olympia Lane

● Queens – call 929 422 0378

Please note: All of the above is only for those starting shiva Motzei Acharon shel Pesach!

From Friday and further, please call the Misaskim hotline at 718-854-4548.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







