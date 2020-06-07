HE YELLED ALLAH AKBAR: Muslim That Stabbed NYPD Officer In Flatbush Charged With Attempted Murder





Authorities investigating Wednesday night’s stabbing of an NYPD officer in Brooklyn say body-worn camera video recorded the suspect yelling “Allahu Akbar” three times during the attack, NYPD officers said Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller says there are many unknowns behind the possible terror-inspired attack, including the suspect’s motive. The man behind the alleged attack, Dzenan Camovic of Brooklyn, had very little social media presence before that attack and he remains in critical condition after being shot by police following the attack.

Camovic has been charged with attempted murder of an office, robbery, assault of an officer, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.

YWN previously reported that the suspect is a “practicing Muslim”.

