Oregon County Issues Directive For Everyone To Wear Face Masks — Except ‘People Of Color’





One county in Oregon has enacted a public health order mandating all citizens wear a face covering in public—-unless you are a “person of color.”

On Tuesday, Lincoln county health officials wrote in their guidelines, “people of color who have heightened concerns about racial profiling and harassment due to wearing face coverings in public” are exempt from this rule.

“No person shall intimidate or harass people who do not comply,” health officials said in the directive. “This Directive is intended to induce voluntary compliance and compliment education and encouragement of use of face coverings to protect ourselves and our community.”

“For many black people, deciding whether or not to wear a bandanna in public to protect themselves and others from contracting coronavirus is a lose-lose situation that can result in life-threatening consequences either way,” Director of the ACLU’s Racial Justice Program, ReNika Moore, told CNN.

Read the directive HERE.







