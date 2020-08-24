Watch: Pompeo in Israel: “I’m Hopeful Other Arab Nations Will Forge Ties with Israel”





U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in Israel on Monday, on the first leg of his Mideast trip to press the momentum of the Trump administration’s Arab-Israeli peace push.

Pompeo met with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at his office the two spoke at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, the first stop on a multi-country tour of the region following the Aug. 13 announcement of the historic agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, brokered by Washington, to establish diplomatic ties.

“I am hopeful that we will see other Arab nations join in this,” Pompeo said. “The opportunity for them to work alongside, to recognize the state of Israel and to work alongside them will not only increase Middle East stability, but it will improve the lives for the people of their own countries as well.”

Pompeo also addressed Israel’s concern that the US will supply the UAE with advanced military weapons, including F-35 stealth jets, weakening Israel’s qualitative military edge (QME).

“The United States has a legal requirement with respect to [Israel’s] qualitative military edge we will continue to honor,” Pompeo said. “But we have a 20-plus year security relationship with the United Arab Emirates as well,” Pompeo said, adding that the US will ensure “we’re delivering the equipment [the UAE] needs to defend their own people from this same threat [of Iran].”

“I’m confident that both of these objectives can be achieved,” Pompeo asserted, referring to maintaining Israel’s military edge in the Middle East.

שר החוץ האמריקני מייק פומפאו נחת בישראל: ייפגש עם נתניהו, גנץ ואשכנזי ובכירים נוספים. על הפרק: ההסכם בין ישראל לאיחוד האמירויות וה"מדינות הנוספות שעוד יבואו", ההשקעות הסיניות בישראל ואיראן. pic.twitter.com/kET4YTTloo — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) August 24, 2020

U.S. Secretary of State @SecPompeo meets #Israeli Prime Minister @netanyahu and delivers statements to the press at Israeli Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, August 24, 2020. pic.twitter.com/JWgzIWPw4t — USEmbassyJerusalem (@usembassyjlm) August 24, 2020

Later on Monday, Pompeo met with Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, as well as Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

אני מסיים עכשיו יחד עם שר החוץ @Gabi_Ashkenazi ישיבת עבודה עם מזכיר המדינה האמריקאי @SecPompeo.

אנחנו נמשיך להעמיק את השותפות שלנו עם ארה"ב ולהוביל קו בלי מתפשר מול איראן המהווה סכנה למדינה, לאיזור ולעולם. נפעל בכל הזירות ובכל האמצעים, ולא נאפשר לאיראן להגיע לנשק גרעיני. pic.twitter.com/ww9s3V4eRu — בני גנץ – Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) August 24, 2020

The Israel-UAE agreement delivered a key foreign policy victory to President Donald Trump as he seeks reelection and reflects a changing Middle East in which shared concerns about archenemy Iran have largely overtaken traditional Arab support for the Palestinians.

Earlier this month, the U.S., Israel and the UAE announced the deal to establish full diplomatic relations, which also requires Israel to freeze its plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank sought by the Palestinians as part of their future state.

U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo arrives to the Ben-Gurion International Airport on August 24, 2020. Photo by Matty Stern/U.S. Embassy Jerusalem

After his Israel stop, Pompeo is also slated to visit Sudan, the UAE and Bahrain, with additional stops in the Gulf possible, the State Department had said. In Sudan, the secretary of state said he would push for “deepening the Sudan-Israel relationship.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem & AP)







