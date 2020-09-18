In South Africa, Mispallelim Will Daven Quickly, Skip Piyutim

The Jewish community in South Africa is preparing for Yom Tov. Currently, all shuls in the country are open but minyanim are limited to 50 mispallelim.

The heads of the kehilla and Beis Din in Johannesburg, in cooperation with medical professionals, are calling on gabbaim to ensure that Rosh Hashanah tefillos do not last longer than two hours, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

Several shuls have decided to daven quickly and skip piyutim and other shuls are holding a long break before Mussaf.

South Africa has experienced a serious coronavirus outbreak, recording 653,444 cases and 15,705 deaths. It imposed one of the world’s earliest and strictest lockdowns in March but has recently begun easing restrictions as cases drop.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)