WILL TRUMP CONCEDE? Biden Takes Lead In Pennsylvania, Georgia, Secret Service Deployed To Biden [UPDATE 9:10AM ET]

Democratic nominee Joe Biden steadily gained ground on President Trump in both Pennsylvania and Georgia as more mail votes were counted Thursday and overnight into Friday, inching the former vice president closer to the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.

Joe Biden has taken the lead in Pennsylvania over President Trump, a dramatic and potentially decisive.

In the latest update, Biden got 27,396 votes, while Trump got 3,760 votes. Of the 31,412 votes that were just tallied, 87% of that vote came in for Biden. He has now taken the lead in Pennsylvania by 5,587 votes.

It appears Trump will almost certainly ask for a recount in Pennsylvania – in addition to the one announced in Wisconsin. He will also likely ask for a recount in Georgia as well, and if he doesn’t overtake Biden, Arizona, too.

There are expected to be numerous court challenges in this process – the nature of which has not yet been fully determined.

And as more results come in, Biden’s lead in Georgia was ahead of Trump by 917 votes. It’s unknown exactly how many votes are left to count in Georgia. We are expecting to hear from the Secretary of State’s office at 10:30 a.m. on the latest status of the election count.

The numbers represented 99 percent of the total votes cast in Georgia.

Biden needs just one win in any of the swing states with races that have not yet been called — Nevada, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia — while Trump would need to win all four of those states plus Alaska, which he is expected win but is too early to call because of a lack of votes reported.

Meanwhile, Per Fox News’ John Roberts: President Trump currently has no plans to concede. Fox is told his advisors have been giving him advice in both directions. Some believe a concession is the correct thing to do – others believe he needs to fight to ensure the vote was correct.

Here’s how this must work in our great country: Every legal vote should be counted. Any illegally-submitted ballots must not. All sides must get to observe the process. And the courts are here to apply the laws & resolve disputes. That's how Americans' votes decide the result. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) November 6, 2020

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)