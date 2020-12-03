Biden Tells NYT: U.S. Will Rejoin Nuclear Deal If Iran Complies With Rules

President-elect Joe Biden said in an interview with The New York Times published overnight Tuesday that if Iran returns to strict adherence to the 2015 nuclear deal, the US will sign back on it.

Biden said his administration is ready and willing to return to negotiations with the Islamic Republic if it shows readiness to comply with its obligations. The President-elect acknowledged that Iran is continuing to develop long-range precision missiles but said that the optimal way to deal with the threat and achieve “some stability” in the region is a return to the nuclear deal.

Biden added that if Iran obtains nuclear power, other countries in the region, such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey and others, would quickly join the race as well.

“And the last thing we need in that part of the world is a buildup of nuclear capability,” Biden asserted.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said two weeks ago that Tehran would be willing to return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal if Biden will lift sanctions when he enters office.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)