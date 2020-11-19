Saudi Arabia: “We’ll Seek Nuclear Weapons If Iran Obtains Them”

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir said on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia will seek nuclear weapons if Iran obtains nuclear power, according to a Yisrael Hayom report.

“Saudi Arabia has made it very clear that it will do everything it can to protect its people and protect its territories,” Al-Jubeir told the German media outlet DPA, adding that Tehran obtaining nuclear power will mean that other Gulf states will follow.

Al-Jubeir urged the world to take a harsher stance against Tehran. “We believe that the Iranians only respond to pressure,” he asserted.

Saudi Arabia, which is the most powerful Sunni state in the Middle East, has been engaged in conflicts through proxies in other countries with Shiite Iran in recent years.

A previous Yisrael HaYom report stated that Saudi Arabia fears that US President-elect Joe Biden will remove sanctions from Iran and reenter the 2015 nuclear deal.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)