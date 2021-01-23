NY Attorney General Sues Over Nuclear Plant Shutdown Plan

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against the Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Friday for denying the state a public hearing over the dismantling of the Indian Point nuclear power point before approving a sale.

The lawsuit, filed in Washington, D.C., asks the federal court to review the NRC’s decision as well as another one related to the funds that would be used for decommissioning.

The NRC in November had approved Entergy Corp.’s sale of the plant north of New York City to New Jersey-based Holtec International, and last week denied petitions from the state for hearings.

An email was sent to the NRC seeking comment.

The Unit 2 reactor at the plant along the Hudson River was shut down permanently in April. The last operating reactor will shut down in April under a deal reached in January 2017 between Entergy, the state of New York and the environmental group Riverkeeper.

