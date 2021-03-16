SPIRIT AIRLINES AGAIN: This Time They Threw A 4-Year-Old Autistic Child WITH A DOCTORS NOTE Off Flight For “No Mask”

An Arkansas woman says Spirit Airlines kicked her son and husband off a flight Monday because the four year old, who’s non-verbal with autism, wasn’t wearing a mask.

Callie Kimball told CBS Little Rock affiliate KTVH-TV Carter Kimball “had a medical note from his physician stating that he’s exempt from wearing masks because whenever he wears a mask he holds his breath or he starts freaking out and he will harm himself.”

Callie said her family flew on Spirit to visit family in Las Vegas Friday without a problem. But Spirit wouldn’t them stay on the return flight, which had a stopover in Dallas, even though her husband showed the plane’s crew members the note.

“He has a disability. It’s protected under the American Disability Act and they go, ‘No no no. Autism’s not a disability. He has to wear a mask or he has to get off the plane.'”

Spirit told KTVH it issued a refund but the hang-up appeared to be the time it takes credit card issuers to credit the funds.

Spirit also said, “Our existing policy does not provide for medical exemptions, regardless of diagnosis. Our team members explained this to a family traveling today, but never questioned anyone’s medical status in the process.

“Starting March 19, 2021, guests with a medical disability who are traveling on or after March 22, 2021 can apply for an exemption as provided for in the federal mandate requiring masks in airports and on planes.”

READ MORE: YAHOO NEWS