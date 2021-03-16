Ready to do more? Advance in your career as a Jewish educator and future leader

Online Master’s in Jewish Education

The only one of its kind, Touro’s master’s program in Jewish Childhood Education & Special Education, led by Jewish special education expert, Dr. Jeff Lichtman, is geared towards educators in the Jewish community. With a unique focus on Jewish education, candidates will be prepared to work in a wide variety of teaching and leadership positions in schools and other special education settings. Graduates of this two-year master of science in education program will be eligible for dual NYSED licensure in Special Education and Education, upon completing all NYSED requirements.

This program provides ongoing professional development and support to its graduates as well as career counseling to help each graduate achieve his or her professional goals in balance with their life goals.

What You’ll Learn

Taught by leading practitioners in the field, courses are built on innovative practice in educational methodology. Course offerings include understanding learning disabilities and evidence-based intervention; positive and successful classroom management; and teaching of Hebrew reading (Kriah) effectively.

Admissions & Contact

Applicants should follow the general admission requirements & guidelines for the Graduate School of Education. Any questions? Please reach out to Dr. Jeff Lichtman, program chair Dr. Jeffrey Lichtman at [email protected].