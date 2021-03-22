8,000 Israelis A Day Can Pass Through Ben-Gurion As Quota Is Lifted

Up to 8,000 Israelis are permitted to fly in and out of Israel after the daily cap of 3,000 Israelis a day expired on Motzei Shabbos at midnight following the Supreme Court’s ruling last week that the restriction is unconstitutional.

About 60 flights are scheduled to land and depart from Ben-Gurion Airport on Sunday, two days before elections. Passengers will no longer be required to have their temperatures checked before entering the terminal and boarding.

Israelis traveling abroad still must present a negative coronavirus test before returning back to Israel and be retested upon landing in Israel.

In a further easing of travel restrictions, The Taba Border Crossing between Israel and Egypt also reopened at midnight.

Non-Israeli citizens are still only allowed to enter Israel under special circumstances after receiving permission from the exceptions committee.

