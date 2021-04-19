Man Who Threw Molotov Cocktail At NYPD Officers To Appear In Federal Court

A Connecticut man accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at police in New York City is in federal custody and will be formally charged in a virtual court hearing on Monday, authorities said.
Police said Lionel Virgile, 44, of Bridgeport, threw bleach at an officer in Brooklyn Saturday morning, then drove away and tossed a flaming Molotov cocktail at officers who were pursuing him. He later crashed his car and was arrested, they said.
The officer who was splashed with bleach was treated at a hospital for skin and eye irritation. The Molotov cocktail did not go off and did not cause any injuries, police said.
The New York Police Department said in a tweet that the incident “proved once again that no traffic enforcement is ‘routine.’”
Virgile was transferred to federal custody late Saturday and will appear in a virtual hearing on Monday before a judge in Brooklyn federal court, authorities said.
Information on an attorney for Virgile wasn’t available Sunday.
Virgile’s former wife, Marie Theodate, told the New York Post that her ex-husband suffers from bipolar disorder and has been off his medication for two years. “He’s not a violent person,” normally, Theodate said.
Theodate apologized to the officers on behalf of Virgile. “I’m really sorry about that because that’s a really bad thing that he did,” she told the newspaper.
(AP)
“Ya, my bipolar disorder put the cup of bleach in my cup holder, I’ll tell it not to next time”
Why is this a Federal case? Crossing state borders?
They should have him bathe in it!