HaGaon HaRav Edelstein: “We Don’t Go To Meron, We Sit And Learn”

In a weekly talk delivered from his home on Tuesday evening, HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein explained why the Litvish yeshivah community isn’t noheig to travel to Meron on Lag B’omer.

“It’s almost Lag B’Omer and people are traveling to Meron,” the Rosh Yeshivah said. “We’re not noheig like that. We received our hashba’ah [influnce] from the Brisker Rav, the Chazon Ish, the Ponevezher Rav – and they didn’t travel to Meron. Therefore we don’t go, we sit and learn. Talmud Torah K’neged Kulam.”

“Talmud Torah K’neged Kulam is written about the fruits in Olam HaZeh. It’s written that these are the things from which a person eats the fruits in this world – Kibbud Av V’Eim and Gemilus Chassadim and many other things. And Talmud Torah K’neged Kulam.”

“We receive the fruits in this world and the keren is in Olam Haba. Nu, so is it kadai to lose this revach? Do we want to lose the revach of the fruits in this world and the keren in Olam Haba?”

