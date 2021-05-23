Hezbollah Deputy Refuses To Say Who Fired Rockets From Lebanon At Israel

Deputy leader of the Lebanon-based Hezbollah terror group Naim Qassem refused to reveal who fired rockets at Israel during Operation Guardian of the Walls, Ynet reported.

“Hezbollah was in daily contact with the resistance commanders and fighters as part of the organization’s stance on supporting the Palestinian resistance as much as possible,” Qassem said in a radio interview.

“We’re not interested in discussing the question of who fired the rockets from southern Lebanon and if it was the appropriate thing to do.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)