US-Jewish Group Recite Kaddish For Hamas, Islamic Jihad Terrorists

An anti-Israel Jewish American group recited Kaddish for Gazan terrorists killed during Operation Guardian of the Walls at a demonstration in Los Angeles on Thursday, The Jerusalem Post reported.

IfNotNow, a movement founded during Operation Protective Edge in 2014 to protest Israel’s actions in Gaza and “to end the Israeli occupation,” displayed a banner at the demonstration with the names of the Palestinian and Israeli victims of the conflict and recited Kaddish for them.

Joe Truzman, a research analyst for The Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), noted that the list of people for whom the group recited Kaddish included a number of Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists, including Mohammad al-Ata, the brother of Abu al-Ata, an Islamic Jihad leader who was responsible for a number of attacks against Israel and was eliminated by an Israeli airstrike in November 2019.

And just so everyone knows I'm not pulling random names, I'll provide evidence from the militant groups. Mamlouk (First one in black), Issa (in brown), and al-Ata at the end. pic.twitter.com/aa2MYhZ7RX — Joe Truzman (@Jtruzmah) May 28, 2021

In 2018, IfNotNow recited Kaddish for 62 Palestinians, including 50 Hamas members, and held similar demonstrations during Operation Protective Edge in 2014 in ten locations around the US.

The organization responded to the Jerusalem Post report by tweeting: “Apparently, the Jerusalem Post staff believe that mourning the loss of Palestinian life is bad.”

tl;dr: apparently the Jerusalem Post staff believe that mourning the loss of Palestinian life is bad. pic.twitter.com/0qUqhSXNYi — IfNotNow🔥 (@IfNotNowOrg) June 1, 2021

