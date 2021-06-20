45 Israeli Students Diagnosed With Indian COVID Variant

Israeli officials fear that the Indian coronavirus variant is spreading around Israel amid an outbreak at a school in northern Israel.

At least 45 students at the Kramim school in the town of Binyamina-Giv’at Ada were diagnosed with the virus over the weekend.

The source of the outbreak is still under investigation but the Health Ministry officials believe that it is connected to a family who returned from abroad.

Earlier this week, there was an outbreak of the Indian variant in a school in Modiin in which 11 students were diagnosed. Health Ministry officials believe that the outbreak may be connected to a man who violated quarantine after returning to Israel from abroad. The matter is being investigated by police.

The Indian variant is more contagious than the original coronavirus and is thought to be more resistant to vaccines. Several adults who worked in the schools and were diagnosed with the variant were vaccinated.

Due to the outbreak, the number of daily coronavirus cases diagnosed on Shabbos, 42 in total, was the higher number in over a month.

The number of active coronavirus cases nationwide has also increased – to 286, after dropping to below 190.

There are currently 22 seriously ill coronavirus patients in Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)