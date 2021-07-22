Thousands of Talmidim Hear Guidance from Senior Roshei Yeshiva at Dirshu’s Seder Hachana

Over 3,000 bachurim gathered at the Armanot Chen Hall in Bnei Brak at the end of the zeman to hear guidance from the Gedolei Hador and leading Roshei Yeshiva at Dirshu’s ‘Seder Hachana’ Event. Seder Hachana is a unique maamad specifically designed for one demographic, bachurim leaving yeshiva ketana (high school aged yeshiva) and entering yeshiva gedolah (beis medrash level).

The event was addressed by HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, shlita, senior Rosh Yeshiva of our time, HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka, HaGaon HaRav Dovid Cohen, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Chevron, HaGaon HaRav Shimon Galei, shlita, HaGaon HaRav Avrohom Yitzchok Kook, shlita, HaGaon HaRav Bunim Schreiber, shlita, HaGaon HaRav Chaim Peretz Berman, shlita and HaRav Dovid Hofstedter, shlita, Nasi, Dirshu, under whose auspices this seminal event was held.

Rav Gershon Edelstein said, “When a bachur comes to yeshiva gedolah from yeshiva ketana, he will encounter a different structure of learning which requires much more preparation. In yeshiva ketana, everything is explained. The shiur is explained and presented to a bachur on a silver platter. Anytime a bochur doesn’t understand, he can go over to his maggid shiur and ask. He can easily obtain help. In yeshiva gedolah, however, things are different. A bachur is expected to prepare the Gemara on his own, so that he can understand the shiur. To properly learn a Gemara with Rashi and Tosafos is not simple. What does one do? The best advice is that one should first learn the Gemara just with Rashi. The next day, he should learn Tosafos for the first time and then review yesterday’s Gemara with Rashi. On the third day, he should review what he learned and add review of Tosafos. This should be repeated on the fourth day. The additional daily chaazrah is not just a review. Rather, a person begins to understand the Gemara, differently, better and deeper with each chazarah. This is the best way to prepare for the shiur. It is very important to sustain chazarah over the course of a few days, adding more and more as one reviews.”