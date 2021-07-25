Traffic Snarled After Overpass Debris Falls Onto I-90

CHARLTON, Mass. — Multiple lanes of Interstate 90 eastbound have been shut down in Charlton after debris from an overpass fell onto the roadway on Saturday, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Eastbound traffic was backed up for five miles Saturday morning after lanes were closed to repair the Center Depot Road overpass, police said in a statement.

Photos shared by police appear to show a large section of concrete crumbled away from an outside wall of the overpass.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation crews were on the scene to assess the damage.

(AP)