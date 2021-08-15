13-Year-Old Boy Killed By Lightning Strike At Bronx Beach; Six Others Injured

A 13-year-old boy has died after he was struck by lightning at Orchard Beach in the Bronx, police said Friday.

Carlos Ramos was one of a group a people gathered at the beach who were struck by lightning during a fast-moving storm at about 5 p.m. Thursday, a police spokesperson said.

The teenager died at Jacobi Hospital, police said. Six other people were treated at the hospital for injuries from the lightning strike. Their conditions weren’t known.

Meghan Lalor, a spokesperson for the city Parks Department, said lifeguards had cleared swimmers from the water and department staff members had made announcements to clear the beach prior to the lightning strike.

“Our hearts go out to the victims of this tragic incident,” Meghan Lalor, the spokesperson, said.

(AP)