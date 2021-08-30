2nd Consecutive Day: Hundreds Of Arabs Riot On Gazan Border

Hundreds of Gazan Arabs gathered Sunday night along the separation fence with Israel, setting tires on fire and throwing explosives.

It was the second consecutive nighttime border riot and took place hours after Israeli warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes on alleged Hamas targets in response to the unrest. Hamas officials have vowed to hold nightly riots until at least Thursday.

“The Zionist occupation bears all the repercussions and consequences of the tightening of the siege on Gaza and the escalation of the humanitarian crisis among its residents,” said Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum. “No calm or stability will be achieved as long as our people lack a free and dignified life.”

למי שעוד תוהה, נראה שיחידות התיזוז הלילי/ההטרדה הלילית בגבול עזה חזרו לעוד עונה ולא להופעה חד פעמית. מחר זה יהיה ערב שלישי ברציפות pic.twitter.com/CMiHYdlD0a — roi kais • روعي كايس • רועי קייס (@kaisos1987) August 29, 2021

The IDF said that Arabs set tires on fire and lobbed explosives toward Israeli troops, and that its forces took measures to disperse the crowd. The Palestinian Health Ministry said one protester was shot and suffered moderate wounds.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem & AP)