NYPD: Man Fatally Shot After Firing At Off-Duty Officers

A 24-year-old man was fatally shot by police in the Bronx early Sunday and his father was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

The incident occurred at about 4:15 a.m. approximately a block away from the 46th Precinct station house. NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes said two off-duty officers had finished their shift and were leaving the building when they saw the 24-year-old and his 45-year-old father in a dispute with a group of people.

The younger man shot at the group and then turned and fired at the officers, according to Holmes. They returned fire, striking him in the torso. The man’s 45-year-old father then picked up the gun and fired at police before he was subdued, Holmes said.

Neither man was identified. The son was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, and his father was being detained. It wasn’t immediately known what sparked the dispute between the two men and the group, or whether anyone in the group was injured.

Neither officer suffered injuries, Holmes said. The shooting remained under investigation.

(AP)