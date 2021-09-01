GOP Congressman Missing In Afghanistan While on ‘Rogue Evacuation Mission,’ Report Says

United States Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) has reportedly gone missing while trying to enter Afghanistan amid the Taliban takeover and chaotic U.S. departure.

According to The Washington Post, the Republican Congressman was on a ‘rogue evacuation mission,’ ignoring warnings from the State Department not to travel to the country.

Mullin reportedly contacted the embassy in Tajikistan in an attempt to move cash into Afghanistan.

“Embassy officials told Mullin they could not assist him in skirting Tajikistan’s laws on cash limits on his way to visiting one of the most dangerous places on earth,” the Post reported.

“As of late Tuesday, U.S. officials said they were unsure of Mullin’s location. Mullin’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment,” the report continues.

