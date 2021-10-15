Former President Bill Clinton Hospitalized

Bill Clinton was hospitalized this week for a reported blood infection. He is “on the mend” and “in good spirits,” according to CNN.

The former President was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday. CNN reported the event is not related to COVID-19.

“What they think is going on with the president, the former president now is a blood infection,” Dr. Sanjay Gupta said on-air. “This is an infection that is now being treated with IV antibiotics.”

“Seems to be in good spirits,” Gupta added. “He’ll remain in the hospital for at least another day, and at that point they’re going to reassess, but it is possible… that he could be released from the hospital tomorrow.”