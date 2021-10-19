“We Beat Israel!” PM Morrison Brags About Australia’s Vaccination Rate

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated on Sunday that Australia has surpassed Israel in the number of residents who received their first coronavirus vaccine dose.

“Today Australia has overtaken Israel on first doses of a COVID vaccine – having already overtaken the US and Germany – and we’re continuing to move up the board,” Morrison wrote on Facebook.

According to Morrison, 70.63% of Aussies have received at least one vaccine dose, versus 70.56% of Israelis.

In other vaccine news, Israel’s Health Ministry announced on Monday that the administration of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines will begin Thursday. The AstraZeneca vaccine has not been available in Israel until now.

The vaccines will only be given to those unable to receive vaccines based on mRNA technology, which includes the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Israelis over 18 who bring a referral from a doctor can receive the AstraZeneca vaccine at their Kupat Cholim.

