FINALLY! Israel Approves Plan To Allow Tourists To Enter Country Starting Nov. 1

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozovo approved a plan on Thursday allowing vaccinated and recovered tourists to enter the country beginning on November 1.

Tourists who received two vaccine doses within the previous six months will be able to enter Israel. The vaccines that Israel will recognize are Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, Johnson & Johnson, and Sinopharm.

Those who received a booster shot of the approved vaccines within the previous six months will also be allowed to enter Israel.

Tourists who have recovered from COVID who present proof of their recovery from the previous six months will also be allowed to enter Israel as well as tourists who have recovered and were vaccinated with one dose of the approved vaccines.

The plan must still be approved by the Knesset.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)