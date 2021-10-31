Gantz Held Secret Meetings In Singapore Last Week

Defense Minister Benny Gantz flew to Singapore last week for a five-day trip, during which he held a series of meetings with high-level government officials.

The destination of his trip is still under a gag order but was revealed by several Israeli media outlets over the weekend.

Singapore has asked that the meeting be kept secret and Israel had agreed to the request, Times of Israel reported.

Israel and Singapore established diplomatic ties in 1969. The small country is the second-largest importer of Israeli goods in Asia after India.

