New York Pulls $111 Million From Unilever Due To Ben & Jerry’s Boycott

The state of New York on Thursday announced on Thursday that it is taking action against Unilever, the parent company of Ben & Jerry’s, due to its boycott of Israel.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli stated that New York State’s Common Retirement Fund will divest its $111 million in Unilever shares.

“Our review of the activities of the company, and its subsidiary Ben & Jerry’s, found they engaged in BDS activities under our pension fund’s policy,” DiNapoli said in a statement to the New York Post.

The New York State Common Retirement Fund, the third-largest public pension fund in the country, is estimated at $268 billion.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)