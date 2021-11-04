HATE IN THE SKIES: Chabad Shluchim Harassed By American Airlines Flight Attendant

Dozens of Chabad shluchim were reportedly harassed on a flight to Israel by an American Airlines flight attendant as they returned home from the recent Chabad kinus in Crown Heights.

According to several shluchim on the flight, the harassment began immediately upon boarding the aircraft, and reached its climax when the shluchim got up and stood in the plane’s aisles to daven shacharis.

The many shluchim standing in the aisles blocked the passage of one of the stewardesses, who promptly announced that food and drink would no longer be distributed; only passengers who came to the plane’s kitchen and specifically requested food or drink would receive any.

However, as a line formed by the kitchen, a new rule was announced: food and drink would only be given to passengers who did not look frum. This understandably caused outrage among the shluchim and their families on the flight, and tensions spilled over, resulting in the offending attendant calling security onto the plane upon landing in Israel.

After a brief investigation by Israeli security personnel during which the passports of a number of shluchim were confiscated, the details of the incident emerged and the Chabad emissaried were allowed to enter Israel.

A lawsuit alleging discrimination is reportedly now being prepared against the flight attendant and American Airlines.

