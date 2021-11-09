TEHILLIM: Bochur In Critical Condition After Being Struck By Truck In Australia

A teenage bochur is in critical condition after he was struck by a truck while riding his bike in Melbourne, Australia this morning.

According to police, the bochur was cycling at the intersection of Kooyong Road and North Road in Brighton East when he was hit.

The teen was transported in critical condition to Royal Children’s Hospital with upper body injuries.

Authorities initially had difficulty identifying him as he had no ID on him other than a school bag indicating that he went to Yeshiva Yesodei Hatorah.

Police phoned the school and after a process of elimination and many phone calls, they were able to determine the bochur’s identity.

Please daven for Eliyahu Gershon ben Liron.

