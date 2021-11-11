What Did Lev Tahor Leaders Write To Their Followers After The Trial?

Following the conviction of Lev Tahor leaders Nachman Helbrans and Meyer Rosner on six criminal charges, they wrote a letter to their followers, who are currently traveling the world in a search for a country that won’t “persecute” them.

They started out the letter by writing that they were only doing the will of their Father in Shamayim. “These days, Rabbeinu, has been judged by the wicked Roman kingdom and they accused us of all their claims, and there’s a great furor that the leader of the sadistic cult Lev Tahor has been convicted.”

“Yes, we are happy to inform the Yirei Hashem that the fact that we’re guilty of transgressing the evil Roman laws isn’t something new but we’re guilty of this in every generation – of keeping the Torah HaKedosha and it’s considered a zechus and kavod for us.”

“The Torah Hakedosha commanded us not to delay the marriages of our sons and daughters,” the letter stated and then quoted sources from the Chumash and Gemara on the topic.

“We are subject to the true Da’as Torah from generation to generation and ada’raba in this generation we are obligated to be moser nefesh on this more and more and therefore we make efforts to marry our sons and daughters as early as possible and we have no fear of those who mock the ratzon Hashem.”

“And yes, the indictment began that the reshaim acted on behalf of a woman who left our kehilla, and forcibly kidnapped her married daughter from her husband against her will, saying she is still a minor according to chukos hagoyim. They forcibly took her to the wicked United States, where the wicked Eirav Rav held her in a psychiatric hospital and afterward in a closed house under the guard of an unmarried man. The girl cried out but there was no one to help her, she appealed to every possible source to take her out of her captivity but all her cries for help went unanswered.”

“When Rabbeinu heard this, he traveled especially to save her although he was well-aware of the inherent danger in it, and he took advantage of the first opportunity to save her, even on the day of Shabbos Kodesh (a source was quoted here from the Shulchan Aruch that one must save someone who is pursued, even on Shabbos).

“Even after the reshaim admitted that the poor woman herself asked for help, they still convicted Rabbeinu with the crime of ‘kidnapping’ and they added other charges, that we helped her return to her husband, and according to their abominable laws, getting married k’das Moshe V’Yisrael is an obscene act that is illegal.”

The letter continued that Lev Tahor has hundreds of proofs that the woman was “tortured” by her captors and that she married her husband willingly and with the consent of her parents…”but it’s clear to anyone who participated in this trial that they’re fighting against Hashem and His Moshiach.”

The leaders then continued with their complaints that the court refused to hear their version of the story but “all the baseless stories of our enemies and pursuers were accepted with great respect.”

The letter concluded with many quotes about serving Hashem under all circumstances, saying that despite their persecution, their spirit won’t be broken and “all the waters of the world will not wash away our love for Avinu She’BShamayim.”

