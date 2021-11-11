TRUMP DRAMA: Chris Christie Pokes Fun at Trump for Losing to Biden [VIDEOS]

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who is rumored to be gearing up for a 2024 presidential run, took a jab at former President Donald Trump for losing to Joe Biden, as the spat between the two former friends continues.

The back-and-forth began following highly-lauded remarks made by Christie last weekend at the Republican Jewish Coalition, where he said that Republicans need to focus on future elections rather than rehash the 2020 election over and over.

This predictably upset Trump, who released a statement blasting Christie saying that the former NJ governor “was just absolutely massacred by his statements that Republicans have to move on from the past, meaning the 2020 election,” adding that “Chris left New Jersey with a less than 9% approval rating – a record low, and they didn’t want to hear this from him!”

The final poll from Christie’s governorship had his approval rating in New Jersey at 19%, which is weak, but not quite as bad as Trump claimed.

Christie has now responded to Trump, poking fun at him for losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

“I’m not gonna get into a back-and-forth with Donald Trump,” Christie said. “But what I will say is this: When I ran for reelection in 2013, I got 60% of the vote. When he ran for reelection, he lost to Joe Biden.”

“I’m happy to have that comparison stand up, because that’s the one that really matters,” he added.

