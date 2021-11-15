POLL NUMBERS TANKING: Biden’s Bungles Spell Doom for Democrats’ Midterm Prospects [VIDEO]

Republicans are feeling pretty swell and Democrats quite gloomy as President Joe Biden’s performance as chief executive continues to disappoint.
According to new ABC News/Washington Post poll, Republicans now hold their largest lead in midterm voter preference for next year’s midterm elections dating back 40 years – 51% to 41%.
While a year is a long time in politics, Democrats have a steep uphill climb to get back in American voters’ favor. They are dealing with a president with record low approval numbers, soaring economic discontent, and a general sense that Democrats are out-of-touch with what Americans really want.
Even some things that Biden could claim credit for isn’t helping him. For instance, the recently passed $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which Biden had pushed for, is far more popular (68%) than the president is (41%).
And there’s a lot more dreary news for Biden in the ABC News poll. Just 31% believe the president is keeping his campaign promises, 35% say he’s accomplished anything significant, and a majority (59%) think he’ll do too much to expand the size of government.
With inflation the worst it’s been in over three decades, 70% now say the economy is doing badly, up from 58% a year ago, and 55% say they disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy. That’s 6 points worse than Trump was rated at this point in his presidency, and Republicans lost 40 House seats the next year.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
כן ירבו עד מאד Republican seats
כו יפלו עד מאד Democrat seats
Good morning world. Such a magnificent day. Even Biden can’t ruin it.
Yup…we all knew this was coming. The writing was on the wall as soon as Biden was “declared” the winning candidate. From everyone who was shocked at the outcome, Biden was the most shocked. And the most unprepared. He was hiding in his bunker with a big black mask , and as long as he didn’t utter a word, nobody knew how far gone he was.