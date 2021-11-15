POLL NUMBERS TANKING: Biden’s Bungles Spell Doom for Democrats’ Midterm Prospects [VIDEO]

Republicans are feeling pretty swell and Democrats quite gloomy as President Joe Biden’s performance as chief executive continues to disappoint.

According to new ABC News/Washington Post poll, Republicans now hold their largest lead in midterm voter preference for next year’s midterm elections dating back 40 years – 51% to 41%.

While a year is a long time in politics, Democrats have a steep uphill climb to get back in American voters’ favor. They are dealing with a president with record low approval numbers, soaring economic discontent, and a general sense that Democrats are out-of-touch with what Americans really want.

Even some things that Biden could claim credit for isn’t helping him. For instance, the recently passed $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which Biden had pushed for, is far more popular (68%) than the president is (41%).

And there’s a lot more dreary news for Biden in the ABC News poll. Just 31% believe the president is keeping his campaign promises, 35% say he’s accomplished anything significant, and a majority (59%) think he’ll do too much to expand the size of government.

With inflation the worst it’s been in over three decades, 70% now say the economy is doing badly, up from 58% a year ago, and 55% say they disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy. That’s 6 points worse than Trump was rated at this point in his presidency, and Republicans lost 40 House seats the next year.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)