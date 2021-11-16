ANTI-VAX OR ANTI-JEW? NY Gov Candidate Attends Protest with Nazi Symbols on Full Display

Protesters demonstrating against Covid-19 vaccine mandates outside the office of New York Assembly Jeffrey Dinowitz on Sunday brandished Nazi symbols, including one who held a banner with a swastika on it and another who had a yellow Star of David affixed on his jacket.
The protest was organized and attended by former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, who is now running for governor. He claims he had no idea that there were Nazi symbols at the protest.
“I had no idea until I saw this photo. If I’d seen it, I’d have told them to take the sign down. No comparison to those atrocities & yes, I’ve always condemned anti-Semitism,” he wrote on Twitter.
He then tweeted again later: “Not only didn’t I see the sign, woman holding it had a different sign when I met her prior to the event. Regardless of who the woman was or why she was there, if I saw the sign I would have stopped and had it removed. Absolutely inappropriate.”
Dinowitz was having none of the excuses.
“People are perfectly free to express their opinion on vaccines or any issue, but to openly display Nazi symbols outside the office of a Jewish legislator is despicable,” Dinowitz said in a statement on Twitter.
“Rob Astorino stood right next to these anti-Semitic symbols and said NOTHING. All Republican leaders should condemn this unacceptable use of anti-Semitic imagery. I am sorry to any constituents who passed by this repugnant display outside of my office today.”
Not only didn’t I see the sign, woman holding it had a different sign when I met her prior to the event. Regardless of who the woman was or why she was there, if I saw the sign I would have stopped and had it removed. Absolutely inappropriate. https://t.co/xSUWfuWWww pic.twitter.com/OoxFysaDHH
— Rob Astorino (@RobAstorino) November 15, 2021
Dinowitz, who is sponsoring a bill that would require all New York students to be vaccinated to attend school, defended his position, saying that mandates are a normal part of life.
“The fact that children have to get the vaccinations for measles, mumps, rubella, etc. — that’s a mandate. You have to wear your seatbelt in your car. That is a mandate. You’re driving on the right side of the car — mandate,” Dinowitz said.
Rob Astorino stood right next to these anti-Semitic symbols and said NOTHING. All Republican leaders should condemn this unacceptable use of anti-Semitic imagery.
I am sorry to any constituents who passed by this repugnant display outside of my office today.
— Jeffrey Dinowitz (@JeffreyDinowitz) November 14, 2021
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Before even getting to the despicability of this savage behavior, let me so absolute clear, that this is such a major 180 degree contradiction:- Corona vaccinations are to save lives & preserve health, whereas nazis are to gas out lives & destroy health, so obviously these savage demonstrators are full of contradictions.
The Nazis did medical trials on jews. Some people have the right to believe that the government has no right to enforce medical treatment on anyone. For example, Sweden puts a chip into people in order to identify them.
It’s a basic human right to refuse medical treatment. If vaccinations truly works, than why do the vaccinated have to worry about the unvaccinated?
Just another low for YWN…
What tottal nonesence!
The depths of depravity and purposeful ignorance of this article and discussion, is absolutely appalling!
She was trying to compare the vaccine to nazi experiments. Which a very good comparison. A good sign.
That is NOT anti jew in ANYWAY!!
Huh??
Anybody??
Am I the only one with sence?
These people were not being anti-semitic, they were expressing the sentiment that they found comradely with Jewish martyrs – many of whom had been subjected to coerced medical procedures without consent, including unnecessary ‘delousing’ and chemical bathing with toxic chemicals, which is quite the parallel to what is being promulgated and even mandated once again in our very days. This is now after the Nuremberg Codes as well, which makes this an open crime by international agreement. The fact that Jewish people in power have not protested these mandates, but rather are now stooping to call the heroes who resist this tyranny through an argument of racism and implying religious guilt is actually not only unfair to the issues at hand, but absolutely disgusting. People who object to allowing bodily autonomy for other are blatant evildoers, and who else might they be compared to other than Nazis? Do they honor Hashem? It is impossible to fathom that they can relate to our Father Above at all.