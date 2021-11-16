ANTI-VAX OR ANTI-JEW? NY Gov Candidate Attends Protest with Nazi Symbols on Full Display

Protesters demonstrating against Covid-19 vaccine mandates outside the office of New York Assembly Jeffrey Dinowitz on Sunday brandished Nazi symbols, including one who held a banner with a swastika on it and another who had a yellow Star of David affixed on his jacket.

The protest was organized and attended by former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, who is now running for governor. He claims he had no idea that there were Nazi symbols at the protest.

“I had no idea until I saw this photo. If I’d seen it, I’d have told them to take the sign down. No comparison to those atrocities & yes, I’ve always condemned anti-Semitism,” he wrote on Twitter.

He then tweeted again later: “Not only didn’t I see the sign, woman holding it had a different sign when I met her prior to the event. Regardless of who the woman was or why she was there, if I saw the sign I would have stopped and had it removed. Absolutely inappropriate.”

Dinowitz was having none of the excuses.

“People are perfectly free to express their opinion on vaccines or any issue, but to openly display Nazi symbols outside the office of a Jewish legislator is despicable,” Dinowitz said in a statement on Twitter.

“Rob Astorino stood right next to these anti-Semitic symbols and said NOTHING. All Republican leaders should condemn this unacceptable use of anti-Semitic imagery. I am sorry to any constituents who passed by this repugnant display outside of my office today.”

Not only didn’t I see the sign, woman holding it had a different sign when I met her prior to the event. Regardless of who the woman was or why she was there, if I saw the sign I would have stopped and had it removed. Absolutely inappropriate. https://t.co/xSUWfuWWww pic.twitter.com/OoxFysaDHH — Rob Astorino (@RobAstorino) November 15, 2021

Dinowitz, who is sponsoring a bill that would require all New York students to be vaccinated to attend school, defended his position, saying that mandates are a normal part of life.

“The fact that children have to get the vaccinations for measles, mumps, rubella, etc. — that’s a mandate. You have to wear your seatbelt in your car. That is a mandate. You’re driving on the right side of the car — mandate,” Dinowitz said.

Rob Astorino stood right next to these anti-Semitic symbols and said NOTHING. All Republican leaders should condemn this unacceptable use of anti-Semitic imagery. I am sorry to any constituents who passed by this repugnant display outside of my office today. — Jeffrey Dinowitz (@JeffreyDinowitz) November 14, 2021

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)