MAILBAG: How Dare You Claim To Be The Victim?

I was shocked and appalled at the recently conducted interview with the “chosson” of a frum Jewish girl who was exposed as non-Jewish and an inveterate liar. To be quite honest, the interview was so slanted and so sick that I am disgusted that YWN even posted the audio of it.

Throughout the interview, Haliwa cast himself as a victim of circumstances. He grew up in Lebanon to Muslim parents, wanted to convert to Judaism but was having a hard time, and really wanted to be a nice, Jewish boy who could marry a Jewish girl. So, he says, of course he had to lie – what other option did he have?

Sadly, some people are falling for his victimhood shtick. But let’s put this really plainly: while I would have felt bad for him had he been open and honest about his struggles to be megayer, I have no pity for him because, instead of being honest, he chose to lie to everyone around him, including a poor Jewish girl who was baited into marrying him.

The victims here are the girl who gave him her trust and affection, the Chabad that believed his story, and the rav who performed the “kiddushin.” They were duped by a man who had only his self-interests in mind.

Think about it: if he really loved his “wife” so much, why did he concoct a web of lies? Sure, it was the only way he could “marry” her, but he knew quite well that he was in fact really hurting her. But he chose to lie anyway because it furthered his own interests.

He lied to Chabad and the mesader kiddushin too, all for the sake of getting what he wanted, without any regard for the people he was damaging or for yiddishkeit itself, which he knows very well does not allow intermarriages.

Haliwa was in it for himself and crushed other people in the process of achieving his own goals. He’s the aggressor, not the victim, and I hope everyone realizes that, despite his tears.

Avi N. – Brooklyn, NY

