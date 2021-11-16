NYC Officials Push COVID-19 Boosters Amid Rise In Cases

New York City health officials urged COVID-19 vaccine providers Monday to make booster shots widely available to most adults who want one amid a statewide spike in infections over the past two weeks.
U.S. health officials have yet to authorize booster shots for all adults, but current federal guidance says they may be taken by anyone age 65 or older, or who has an underlying health condition or lives and works in a “high-risk” setting.
City health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said patients are better positioned than doctors to decide what qualifies as a high-risk setting, and he was advising doctors to provide booster shots to any adult patient who wants one as long as it has been at least six months since they received their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or at least two months since they received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Dr. Mitchell Katz, the CEO of the city’s public hospital system, added that he considered all of New York City a high-risk setting because of its density.
Meanwhile, across New York state, the number of people testing positive each day for the virus has gone up 45% since Halloween. As of Monday, New York was averaging around 5,400 new cases per day over the past seven days.
Officials in Erie and Monroe counties said in a joint online briefing that they were especially concerned about more stress on hospitals that are already near or over capacity.
“I understand systemic pandemic fatigue is real. I’m feeling it too, and it’s intense,” said Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein. “We are living through another holiday season in the shadow of this pandemic, but with one significant change. Now we have a safe and effective vaccine to protect us all.”
Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement that she believes “no one who feels they are at risk should be turned away from getting a COVID-19 booster shot.”
(AP)
As they throw around their numbers which are full of lies, numbers that anyone would have a brain in their head can look up and see how they are manipulated, let us give you the real number as it stands now.
0.09183326% is the REAL number of the population of New York City infected over the past 7 days. That’s not even 1/10 of 1%! You’re talking about slightly more than 8,000 people in a city with over 8 million!
Ever since day one the fear mongers in City Hall and in Albany, as well as other states, were giving numbers of positive divided by test taken. That is a very incorrect way of showing a percentage when you want to help people a real number.
A friend of mine came up with this perfect example that he tells people. If you have a company that has 100 people working for it and 10 people don’t feel well so they go to get a strep test. Of the 10 people that went for a test, 2 are positive. What is the percentage of positives? The real answer is 2%, two out of 100 people!
According to the New York City as well as most other governments reporting, that number would be 20% because they’re telling you it was 2 out of 10.. THE PROBLEM IS THAT 20% NUMBER IS A LIE! WE HAVE ALL FALLEN FOR LIES!
Was the Fauchi China virus real? Yes.
Did it affect people, especially those with other health issues? Yes .
Has the government and its alphabet agencies done whatever they could to have a new vaccine made and not allowed other types of treatments or existing medications to be used? Absolutely!
Is it still out there? Yes.
Will it be out there for a while? Probably yes.
If Fauchi wasn’t such a liar protecting himself and his Democrat colleagues, with this have been taken care of already? Highly probable!
When the truth is laid out for everyone to see, and they still have brains in their heads that they could use in order to see the truth, we will see you where the fault lies. Interesting word, lies. Because there’s a lot of that going on .
Jersey Jew, well said. I only want to point out that the “lab leak” was intentional, Fauci already predicted it in 2017 so there was no way he was going to try to prevent it’s spread. In any case though, once it was out it was like letting the genie out of the bottle, there was no way to prevent global spread, IMO.
To Jersey Jew: Your mistakes are spectacular. For one thing, your arithmetic implies that all untested people are not infected with COVID. That is plain stupid. I have run out of the patience I need to explain everything else that is wrong with your comment.