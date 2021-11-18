WATCH: As Biden Pursues Deal, Iran Airs Video: “Death To US, Filthy Hand Of Satan”

As the Biden administration continues its attempts to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic, an Iranian news channel broadcast a video celebrating the 42nd anniversary of the seizure of the US embassy in Tehran.

On November 4, 1979, a group of militarized Iranian college students took over the U.S. Embassy and seized 66 United States diplomats and citizens. They later released some of the female and African-American hostages, citing their solidarity with other “oppressed minorities” and “the special place of women in Islam.” They held the remaining 52 hostages for 444 days, before they were released on January 20, 1981.

The video, entitled “Death to America,” features images of past US presidents, with an emphasis on Donald Trump, with two of the images showing him together with former prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu, but it does not show current President Joe Biden.

The video was translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)