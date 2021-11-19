WAS FARRAKHAN NOT AVAILABLE? “Jewish Voice for Peace” Invites Anti-Semite Ilhan Omar for Shabbat

Louis Farrakhan, Henry Ford, and Adolf Hitler must have called in sick.

Jewish Voice for Peace, a far-left organization that claims to promote peace through grassroots organizing, education, advocacy and media, but in reality just embraces whatever radical-left flavor of the month it is, has invited Ilhan Omar for a “virtual Shabbat.”

Perhaps the virtual Shabbat will have virtual cholent, virtual divrei torah, and virtual zemiros. One can hope.

Putting aside the oxymoronic “virtual Shabbat” aspect of this, the utter insanity of inviting a Somali Muslim who has time and again aligned herself with anti-Semites, dictators and murderers, is mind blowing, even for a radical left organization.

Sometimes when you think you’ve seen everything, something or someone comes along and says, “hold my beer.” And that’s what this Shabbat with a terrorist sympathizer is all about.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)