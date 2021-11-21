‘DISGUSTING’: NYPD Searching for Anti-Semitic Hooligan

The NYPD is on the hunt for a man who grabbed an Orthodox Jew’s yarmulka in Manhattan, made an anti-Semitic remark, and then threw the yarmulka when asked by the victim to return it.

“Just absolutely infuriating. Get the message: if you commit an act of antisemitism in our city you will face the consequences,” De Blasio tweeted. “If you have any information on this disgusting act, contact the NYPD immediately.”

According to NYPD statistics, anti-Semitic hate crimes in New York City have soared this year, up a stunning 48% since 2020.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)