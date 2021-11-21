2 Iranians Charged for Interfering with 2020 Election

The Justice Department has slapped charges on two Iranian nationals, saying they interfered with the 2020 presidential election.

According to the DOJ, Seyyed Mohammad Hosein Musa Kazemi and Sajjad Kashian, both of whom are in Iran, identified themselves online as Proud Boys – a controversial, far-right group that is staunchly pro-Trump – as part of a campaign to intimidate voters.

Their activities included fabricating a video depicting an individual hacking a state voter website, stealing voter information, and using said info to create fake absentee ballots. The video was then distributed to Republican officials, members of Congress, and Trump’s campaign team.

They also attempted to hack into a media company’s networks to disseminate more disinformation about the election, but failed after the FBI got involved.

“As alleged, Kazemi and Kashian were part of a coordinated conspiracy in which Iranian hackers sought to undermine faith and confidence in the US presidential election,” said US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams.

“The United States will never tolerate any foreign actors’ attempts to undermine our free and democratic elections,” said Williams. “As a result of the charges unsealed today, and the concurrent efforts of our U.S. government partners, Kazemi and Kashian will forever look over their shoulders as we strive to bring them to justice.”

Being that Kazemi and Kashian both live in Iran, it is unlikely that either will ever be brought to justice.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)