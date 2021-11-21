THANKS, BLAZ: Majority of Cops Regret Joining the NYPD

A sobering internal NYPD survey found that 56% of the force’s cops regret having joined.

The survey underscores the challenges facing law enforcement as Black Lives Matter, bail reforms, Defund the Police movement, and general anti-cop rhetoric from Democrats and other leftists run rampant.

79% of the nearly 6,000 cops surveyed don’t think things will get better anytime soon, saying they believe the Big Apple will be even less safe in two years.

A majority of the polled officers also believe that the New York public distrusts and disrespects them, with 73% saying the public doesn’t have a good relationship with them.

A stunning 80% said they fear aggressively fighting crime because of repercussions from lawsuits, an end to qualified immunity, and even internal discipline.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)