KIDDUSH HASHEM: Skokie Yeshiva Boys Return Thousands in Cash that Fell Off Armored Truck [VIDEO]

Several frum yeshiva students from Skokie, Illinois made a tremendous kiddush hashem

Zev Goldstein and several other boys were walking outside the yeshiva on Thursday morning when they noticed dollar bills in the sum of tens of thousands of dollars blanketing the ground.

Coby Kamish, one of the boys who saw the money, attempted to return it to a man they saw running and picking up bills, but the man told them to “keep it.” It turns out that the man was not the owner of said money but was rather pocketing it for himself.

Looking across the road, the boys noticed an armored truck at a Bank of America ATM, and realized that the bank notes had somehow escaped the confines of the vehicle and spilled out, possibly due to very high winds in the area.

Choosing to do the right thing, the teenagers phoned the Skokie Police Department and reported their find. The police took control of the money and thanked the boys for their incredible display of choosing morals over money.

Skokie Police say they cannot disclose yet how much money fell off the armored truck, nor if there is surveillance footage of the incident.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)