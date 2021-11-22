TEHILLIM: Hatzolah Transports Three Patients after Serious Accident in Boro Park [VIDEOS]

Boro Hatzolah transported three individuals to Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn who were injured in a serious accident that occurred late Sunday night on 14th Ave. and 46th Street.

One of the patients was ejected from the vehicle, and was unconscious upon Hatzolah’s arrival at the scene. She was transported in critical condition. Two other patients were in moderate condition.

Please daven for Nechama bas Chaya Rivka and Moshe Dovid ben Nechama b’soch sh’ar cholei yisroel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)