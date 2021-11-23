Levaya of HaRav Shmaryahu Shulman ZT”L

YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of HaRav Shmaryahu Shulman, a talmid chochom muflag, mechaber seforim, and early talmid of both Rav Yitzchok Ruderman and Rav Aharon Kotler.

Rav Shulman was born and raised in New York, learning in Yeshiva Torah Vodaath as a child, before going on to learn under the tutelage of Rav Yitzchok Ruderman at Ner Yisroel, where he received semicha, followed by learning under Rav Aharon Kotler in BMG.

The mechaber of numerous seforim and renowned for his brilliance and vast knowledge of Torah, Rav Shmaryahu served as rav in several shtellars over the course of nearly 70 years.

In recent years, Rav Shmaryahu moved to Lakewood, residing in The Lakewood Courtyard.

The levaya will take place at 2 PM at the Weinstein Funeral Chapel at 1153 Coney Island Ave. in Brooklyn. The mitah will then be flown to Eretz Yisroel for kevurah.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)