FLATBUSH: Frum Woman Assaulted And Robbed Of Thousands In Cash

A frum Flatbush woman was the victim of a strong-arm robbery at around 6 pm Tuesday evening.

Highly credible sources tell YWN that the middle-aged woman had just left the Chase Bank at Coney Island Ave. and Ave. V when she was approached by a Hispanic male who threw her to the ground, grabbed her pocketbook containing $5,200 in cash she had just withdrawn, and fled.

The woman, who unsuccessfully attempted to fight off the perp, sustained minor injuries and did not require medical attention.

Flatbush Shomrim and the NYPD are actively canvassing the area in search of the suspect.

If you have any information that could lead to the arrest of the thief and the retrieval of the money, call 9-1-1 and then the 24-hour Flatbush Shomrim hotline at 718-338-9797.

Additional information will be published when it becomes available.

Please be aware of your surroundings when making large cash withdrawals from banks, especially during this time of year. With daylight ending early and the holiday season fast approaching, criminals are on the lookout for people carrying cash and other valuables.

