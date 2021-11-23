Did Eric Adams Lie About His Private Flight with a Bitcoin Billionaire?

NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams is finding himself in some hot water after it was revealed by the New York Post that he was flown to Puerto Rico on bitcoin billionaire Brock Pierce’s private jet, despite claiming that his trip was on “my dollar, my dime and my time.”

Adams, who has said he would explore creating the Big Apple’s own cryptocurrency and pledged to take his first three paychecks in cryptocurrency, attended the SOMOS Conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico after being flown on Pierce’s private Gulfstream jet, and then had dinner with Pierce and the territory’s governor, Pedro Pierluisi.

When asked about how he got to Puerto Rico, Adams said he had paid for the trip himself.

“Before the question is asked, I paid my own way,” the Post quotes Adams as saying. “I learned the best way to tell people to mind their business is to come out your pocket and cut your own check, so I’m here on my time. It’s on my dollar, my dime and my time.”

A spokesman for Adams told Politico that Adams “paid for a seat on a private flight through a travel agent, and he flew commercial on his return trip,” but did not provide receipts to back the claim.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)