PHOTO: Chanukah Menorah Lit at Dubai’s World Expo

Following last year’s historic menorah lighting at the world’s tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, Chabad shliach Rabbi Levi Duchman this year lit a menorah adorning the Israeli pavilion at Dubai’s EXPO, the largest exhibition in the world. More than 2 million people have visited the Expo so far.

The hadlakas neiros was held with the attendance of the Israeli Consul in Dubai, Ilan Stolman, and Israel’s Foreign Ministry Commissioner at the Israeli pavilion at the Expo, Mr. Elazar Cohen.

Following the lighting, the story and message of Chanukah was detailed to those in attendance, and Chanukah songs were sung in honor of the special occasion.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)